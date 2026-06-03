Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Entegris worth $241,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 494,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000.

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Entegris Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $159.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average of $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 104,298 shares of company stock valued at $14,703,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

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Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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