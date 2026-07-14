Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885,239 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.87% of Entegris worth $689,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.27 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,604 shares of company stock worth $12,560,593. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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