Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,064 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Entegris were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 66.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

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Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.32 and a 52-week high of $159.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,664 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total value of $218,799.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,878,560.53. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,592 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $183,987.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,483.97. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 218,395 shares of company stock valued at $30,165,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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