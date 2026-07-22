Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 33,922 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Entegris were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,331 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.22.

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $140.17 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.15. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $186.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,201,830.03. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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