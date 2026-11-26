Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 230,196 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Entegris worth $60,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Man Group plc bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,461,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,393,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,930,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital raised Entegris to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Entegris from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.39 and a 12 month high of $186.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Entegris announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buy back $500 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc. supplies advanced materials and process solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing and other high-technology industries. Its products help customers control contamination and manage materials throughout complex manufacturing processes. The company's offerings include specialty chemicals and gases, filtration and purification systems, fluid and gas handling products, and wafer handling and storage solutions. Entegris also provides related services and technologies designed to support the production of semiconductor devices and other advanced products.

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