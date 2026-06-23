Entergy Corporation $ETR Position Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,047 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Entergy were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after buying an additional 8,046,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entergy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $984,512,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,426 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $357,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,616,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Research Partners cut Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

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Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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