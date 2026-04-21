Entergy Corporation $ETR Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 150.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 46.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 44.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.81. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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