Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,978 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Entergy worth $96,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,225,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Entergy

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock.

KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on Entergy and reiterated a $123 price target , signaling confidence in further share-price upside.

KeyCorp maintained an rating on Entergy and reiterated a , signaling confidence in further share-price upside. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Article Title

At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term estimate changes were mixed: it lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.95 from $1.10 and Q4 2026 EPS to $0.72 from $0.65, while raising Q3 2026 EPS to $1.86 from $1.73.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho set a $122.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Entergy

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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