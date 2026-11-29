Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282,384 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 2,252,218 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Entergy worth $325,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 439.6% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Entergy by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.95 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.25. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.53%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider David Borde sold 2,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $269,005.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,233.80. This represents a 21.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel T. Falstad sold 4,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $499,535.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $777,730.97. This trade represents a 39.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,717 shares of company stock worth $1,363,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $119.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $123.50 target price on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is an electric utility company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to homes, businesses and industrial customers. Its generation portfolio includes nuclear power, as well as natural gas, coal and renewable energy resources. The company serves customers in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas through its regulated utility businesses. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. Entergy traces its corporate history to Middle South Utilities, which adopted the Entergy name in 1989.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report