Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 574.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 471,743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Entergy worth $54,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Entergy by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Entergy by 439.6% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Truist Financial set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. decreased their price objective on Entergy from $120.50 to $113.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David C. Borde sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $269,005.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,233.80. This represents a 21.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 5,600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $594,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,398,951.80. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Trading Down 1.3%

ETR stock opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.53%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is an investor-owned energy company headquartered in New Orleans. Its primary business is providing regulated electric utility service to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its utility subsidiaries, Entergy serves communities in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Its operations include generating, transmitting and distributing electricity, with power produced from a mix of sources that includes nuclear energy. The company traces its corporate history to Middle South Utilities, which adopted the Entergy name in 1989.

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