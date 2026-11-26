Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,751 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 181.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fubon assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $223.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander Karp sold 239,944 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $37,935,146.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,939,989.80. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David Glazer sold 24,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $3,827,442.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 638,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,973,885.10. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $163.59 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.26. The firm has a market cap of $393.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $212.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business's revenue was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Investors following PLTR have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: A Goldman Sachs demonstration highlighted how Palantir’s small pilot projects can expand into larger customer contracts, pointing to potential for continued commercial growth. Goldman Sachs bets on Palantir's mega customers

A Goldman Sachs demonstration highlighted how Palantir’s small pilot projects can expand into larger customer contracts, pointing to potential for continued commercial growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue rose about 96% year over year, and analysts have raised earnings estimates, reflecting expectations for continued demand. Palantir Stock Eyes Strong Growth as Revenue Surges 96%

Recent results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue rose about 96% year over year, and analysts have raised earnings estimates, reflecting expectations for continued demand. Neutral Sentiment: Iran accused the U.S. of using Palantir and Anthropic AI in warfare and called for accountability. The report adds geopolitical and reputational headline risk but does not establish a direct business impact. Iran Accuses US Of Using Palantir And Anthropic AI In War

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

Featured Stories

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