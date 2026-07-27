Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 22,309 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research cut Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:DAR opened at $62.42 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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