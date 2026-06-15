Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 35,502 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 267.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $446,063,000 after acquiring an additional 223,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $438,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,791,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $293,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 607,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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