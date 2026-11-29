Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 407,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1,317.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 136,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

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Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.84. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 462.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 143.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JOBY. Wall Street Zen raised Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $140,448.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 745,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,792,660.80. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 10,890 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $64,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 241,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,441.85. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 952,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,379 over the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc. is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and related air taxi services. Its aircraft are designed to take off and land vertically, then fly like conventional airplanes, with the goal of providing quieter, lower-emission passenger transportation. Founded in 2009 by JoeBen Bevirt, the company is working to develop, certify and manufacture its aircraft and establish commercial passenger operations. Joby has also pursued partnerships to support its aircraft program and future transportation services, including an agreement with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority to develop an air taxi service in the emirate.

See Also

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