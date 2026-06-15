Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 7,186 Shares of Crane $CR

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Crane were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Crane by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,797 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 57.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $206.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $159.58 and a 12 month high of $214.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CR

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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