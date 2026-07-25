Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 207,329 Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 207,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,671,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $90.74 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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