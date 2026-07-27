Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 37,279 Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alliant Energy by 799.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,393,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $82,265,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,057,253 shares of the company's stock worth $198,752,000 after buying an additional 1,278,166 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,614,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,004,000 after buying an additional 1,063,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,805,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,357,000 after buying an additional 867,256 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.09.

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Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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