Entropy Technologies LP Buys 19,573 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $60.21 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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