Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 731,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $20,857,000. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,670,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412,883 shares during the period. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $205,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 96.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,902,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $286,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,090,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,394,749,000 after buying an additional 5,501,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 245.71%.

Recent Pfizer Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about PFE:

Positive Sentiment: ETF demand was notable: 32 funds added Pfizer shares, with reported purchases totaling $80.2 million. The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF also bought $66.3 million of PFE, signaling institutional buying interest. Article: 32 ETFs Add to Pfizer Holdings

ETF demand was notable: 32 funds added Pfizer shares, with reported purchases totaling $80.2 million. The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF also bought $66.3 million of PFE, signaling institutional buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s oncology business is gaining traction, with Padcev and Lorbrena cited as revenue drivers. Pipeline progress and expanded drug approvals could support longer-term growth. Article: Pfizer’s Expanding Oncology Portfolio

Pfizer’s oncology business is gaining traction, with Padcev and Lorbrena cited as revenue drivers. Pipeline progress and expanded drug approvals could support longer-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage questions whether Pfizer’s valuation is supported by current earnings, and flags the high dividend yield alongside concerns about cash generation and payout sustainability. Article: Pfizer Stock Could Be Above Fair Value

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $33.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.32.

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Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and vaccines. Its work spans areas including oncology, immunology, internal medicine, rare diseases and infectious diseases. The company's portfolio includes medicines and vaccines such as Comirnaty, its COVID-19 vaccine, and Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Pfizer also conducts research and development across a range of therapeutic areas and collaborates with other organizations to develop and bring treatments to patients.

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