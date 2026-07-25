Entropy Technologies LP Buys 94,275 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 345.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,538 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 94,275 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Key Stories Impacting Pentair

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours.

No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Article Title

Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Article Title

One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Neutral Sentiment: A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Article Title

A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also issued a pessimistic forecast for Pentair, adding to bearish expectations around the shares. Article Title

Pentair Stock Up 1.4%

PNR opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Pentair's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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