Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,798 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harborfront Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key International Business Machines News

These are some of the IBM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Wedbush rating details

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest reported quarter beat estimates, with revenue and software sales growth, and management raised its full-year free-cash-flow outlook. Those results may be reinforcing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. IBM third-quarter results

IBM’s latest reported quarter beat estimates, with revenue and software sales growth, and management raised its full-year free-cash-flow outlook. Those results may be reinforcing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: IBM has also held up better than some AI-cloud stocks amid a sector selloff. A shift toward relatively established technology companies may be helping, but this is a market-based explanation rather than a confirmed IBM-specific catalyst. AI cloud selloff and IBM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $243.62 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $199.19 and a one year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

See Also

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