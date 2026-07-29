Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,370 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,945,000 after purchasing an additional 595,753 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 561,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 514,983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,241,000 after buying an additional 409,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 549.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,313 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $7,302,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. This represents a 54.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,617.72. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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