Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,146 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 344.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS is getting a sentiment boost from multiple headlines around its expanded pharmacy services, including nationwide filling of select pet prescriptions and a new service for harder-to-find medications, which could support retail pharmacy traffic and reinforce its convenience-driven growth story.

CVS is getting a sentiment boost from multiple headlines around its expanded pharmacy services, including nationwide filling of select pet prescriptions and a new service for harder-to-find medications, which could support retail pharmacy traffic and reinforce its convenience-driven growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with Zacks calling CVS a top long-term momentum stock and other reports noting a “Moderate Buy” consensus and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside tied to pharmacy, PBM, and Medicare Advantage execution. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with Zacks calling CVS a top long-term momentum stock and other reports noting a “Moderate Buy” consensus and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside tied to pharmacy, PBM, and Medicare Advantage execution. Positive Sentiment: Options activity also pointed to bullish trading interest, with unusually heavy call buying in CVS, often interpreted as a sign that traders expect further upside or a continued positive trend.

Options activity also pointed to bullish trading interest, with unusually heavy call buying in CVS, often interpreted as a sign that traders expect further upside or a continued positive trend. Neutral Sentiment: A recent report on CVS’s dividend noted that payouts have been unchanged for 10 quarters, framing the dividend as a question for income investors rather than a clear catalyst for the stock.

A recent report on CVS’s dividend noted that payouts have been unchanged for 10 quarters, framing the dividend as a question for income investors rather than a clear catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: CVS stock has already had a strong run over the past year, and one article highlighted the shares nearing valuation levels that depend heavily on continued operational execution and policy stability.

CVS stock has already had a strong run over the past year, and one article highlighted the shares nearing valuation levels that depend heavily on continued operational execution and policy stability. Negative Sentiment: Henry Ford Health filed a lawsuit alleging CVS used fraudulent reimbursement practices tied to the 340B drug discount program, which could create legal costs, headline risk, and potential pressure on margins if the claims gain traction. Article Title

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $110.68. The company has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded CVS Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here