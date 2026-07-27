Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 107,071 Figma, Inc. $FIG

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Figma by 3,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Figma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Figma by 1,446.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Figma by 1,568.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Figma from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Figma from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Figma from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.56.

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Figma Price Performance

NYSE FIG opened at $21.18 on Monday. Figma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -6.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 98.51% and a negative net margin of 123.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Figma, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 327,046 shares of Figma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $8,199,043.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,771,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,972,232.03. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Dylan Field sold 174,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $4,364,238.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,309 shares of company stock worth $17,824,756. 32.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Figma Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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