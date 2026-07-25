Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,441 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 20,729 shares during the quarter. Sandisk accounts for approximately 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Sandisk were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $591,000.

Sandisk Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,436.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,754.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,087.24. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNDK shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here