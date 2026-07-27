Entropy Technologies LP Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 173.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $656.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $635.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $541.00 and a one year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

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