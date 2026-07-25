Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,158 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in American Express were worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $325.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.33. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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