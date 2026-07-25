Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 154.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,655 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in SAP were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $150,701,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in SAP by 116.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 706 shares of the software maker's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.44. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $144.97 and a 52 week high of $299.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered SAP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Santander upgraded shares of SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.00.

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SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Further Reading

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