Entropy Technologies LP Has $10.58 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total transaction of $8,636,856.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,972,545.14. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 6.8%

STX opened at $851.69 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $893.15 and its 200 day moving average is $610.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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