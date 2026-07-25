Entropy Technologies LP Has $13.65 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 157.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 118,064 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in MetLife were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MetLife's payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities set a $103.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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