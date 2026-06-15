Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.68 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $154.35 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.93. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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