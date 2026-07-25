Entropy Technologies LP Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 874.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.65.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.3%

CDNS opened at $326.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.92 and a 200-day moving average of $329.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $1,743,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,550,631.25. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,871,493.76. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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