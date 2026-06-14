Entropy Technologies LP Increases Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 151.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,112 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for about 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $334.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $303.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here