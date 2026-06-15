Entropy Technologies LP Increases Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 201.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,968 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of HF Sinclair worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,832 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 71.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 174,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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