Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 429.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,715 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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