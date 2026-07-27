Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.82 Million in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,043 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts: Sign Up

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $38.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Murphy Oil to $0.98 from $0.80 and lifted FY2026 EPS to $2.85 from $2.69, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations.

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Murphy Oil to $0.98 from $0.80 and lifted FY2026 EPS to $2.85 from $2.69, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s current full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $3.09 per share, so the stock is still being judged against a relatively steady Wall Street benchmark.

The firm’s current full-year consensus earnings estimate remains $3.09 per share, so the stock is still being judged against a relatively steady Wall Street benchmark. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several longer-dated forecasts, including Q1 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.62, Q3 2026 EPS to $0.86 from $0.87, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.83, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.66 from $0.68, Q2 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.70, and FY2028 EPS to $2.74 from $2.91, pointing to softer long-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed several longer-dated forecasts, including Q1 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.62, Q3 2026 EPS to $0.86 from $0.87, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.83, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.66 from $0.68, Q2 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.70, and FY2028 EPS to $2.74 from $2.91, pointing to softer long-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS estimates were also cut to $2.72 from $2.81, reinforcing the view that analysts see some compression in future profitability for Murphy Oil Corporation NYSE: MUR .

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Murphy Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Murphy Oil wasn't on the list.

While Murphy Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here