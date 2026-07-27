Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $113,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,276,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.31. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Dutch Bros's revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 23.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,928,616. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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