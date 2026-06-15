Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $373,855,000 after buying an additional 298,815 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,425,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $19,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,092,000 after buying an additional 145,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $256.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 384,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,281,921. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $278,196.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,549 shares in the company, valued at $11,950,604.67. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,941 shares of company stock worth $2,565,339. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $230.56 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $217.61 and its 200-day moving average is $188.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,522.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $243.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

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