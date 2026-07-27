Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,377,577,000 after purchasing an additional 118,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,475,000 after buying an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $812,570,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,879,028 shares of the company's stock worth $582,952,000 after acquiring an additional 219,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,619,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Key Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $374.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.14 and a 200-day moving average of $352.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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