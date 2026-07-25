Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 15,780 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 865.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 580.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,034 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,027.38.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $986.17 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $692.02 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $922.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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