Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 93,021 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 299.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 93,021 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,430,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $671,045,000 after purchasing an additional 481,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,052,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $481,755,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 7,303,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $132,949,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 447,528 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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