Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPG. Comerica Bank raised its position in TPG by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TPG by 86.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 4,109.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 557,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 156.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 483,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,941,000 after buying an additional 294,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on TPG from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on TPG in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TPG to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TPG from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TPG from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Report on TPG

TPG Stock Performance

TPG opened at $42.83 on Monday. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.07 million. TPG had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 3.81%.TPG's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. TPG's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,072.73%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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