Entropy Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 270.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,146 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 3.1%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.83 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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