Entropy Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,700 shares of the casino operator's stock after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LVS shares. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.2%

LVS stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 117.08% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Las Vegas Sands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are still looking beyond near-term weakness because Las Vegas Sands is investing heavily in premium travel demand, including Macau property upgrades and an $8 billion Singapore expansion that could support future growth. Article Title

Investors are still looking beyond near-term weakness because Las Vegas Sands is investing heavily in premium travel demand, including Macau property upgrades and an $8 billion Singapore expansion that could support future growth. Positive Sentiment: Despite the selloff after earnings, some market coverage says LVS is gaining as investors focus on the company’s long-term assets and ignore temporary headwinds. Article Title

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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