Entropy Technologies LP Sells 13,285 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the software company's stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Adobe were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock valued at $75,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $271.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Up 6.1%

ADBE opened at $225.11 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $376.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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