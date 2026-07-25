Entropy Technologies LP Sells 14,216 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,126 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,216 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,729,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $352,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,631 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,423,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,499 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 176.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,474,000 after purchasing an additional 648,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.9%

DTE Energy stock opened at $149.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.26. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $155.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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