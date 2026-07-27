Entropy Technologies LP Sells 341 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in NVR were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 34,923.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $413,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $311,496,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 879.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,418 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $160,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $106,372,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Key NVR News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Negative Sentiment: NVR’s second-quarter results missed expectations on revenue and earnings, with EPS falling to $83.96 from $108.54 a year ago and revenue dropping about 10% as fewer settlements and lower pricing weighed on results. NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

NVR’s second-quarter results missed expectations on revenue and earnings, with EPS falling to $83.96 from $108.54 a year ago and revenue dropping about 10% as fewer settlements and lower pricing weighed on results. Negative Sentiment: Homebuilding margin pressure was a key concern, with higher lot costs, pricing pressure, and contract land deposit impairments cutting profitability despite improved orders and backlog growth. NVR Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Margin Pressure, Stock Down

Homebuilding margin pressure was a key concern, with higher lot costs, pricing pressure, and contract land deposit impairments cutting profitability despite improved orders and backlog growth. Negative Sentiment: Truist Financial lowered its price target on NVR to $6,400 from $6,600 and kept a hold rating, signaling more cautious expectations for the shares. Benzinga

Truist Financial lowered its price target on NVR to $6,400 from $6,600 and kept a hold rating, signaling more cautious expectations for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded NVR to “strong sell” and trimmed several future earnings estimates, reinforcing concerns that near-term earnings momentum may stay weak. Zacks.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $7,400.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,224.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,425.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,501.01 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6,370.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,783.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $83.06. NVR had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $108.54 EPS. NVR's revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here