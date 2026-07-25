Entropy Technologies LP Takes $10.41 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $10,410,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.33.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $129.31 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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