Entropy Technologies LP Takes $2.89 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $10,083,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in Astera Labs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,056 shares of the company's stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 23,571 shares of the company's stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 123.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total transaction of $270,997.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,472. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $291.58 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $358.95 and its 200-day moving average is $226.07.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here