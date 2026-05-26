Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $795,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 128.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.1% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 411.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 103,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 123.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ITW opened at $252.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.28 and a 200-day moving average of $262.28. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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